UNGA Briefing: Nagorno-Karabakh, Lavrov and what else is going on at the UN
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — It’s Day 5 of the U.N. General Assembly high-level meeting that brings world leaders together at U.N. headquarters in New York. Here are the highlights of what happened Friday at the U.N. and what to keep an eye on today, Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the General Assembly that Israel was “at the cusp” of a historic agreement with the Gulf country. Haiti’s prime minister spoke of the gang violence pervasive in his country and appealed for help. The U.S. has pledged $100 million to back a multinational police force. Key speeches expected include foreign ministers from Azerbaijan, Russia, Mexico Armenia, Saudi Arabia and Belarus.