King Charles goes to Bordeaux to visit urban forest and sustainable winery
BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Britain’s King Charles III is heading to Bordeaux on the third day of his state visit to France to focus on climate and the environment. The king and Queen Camilla will meet emergency workers and communities affected by wildfires in the Bordeaux region last year. They will also visit an experimental urban forest and a vineyard known for its sustainable approach to wine-making. The city near the Atlantic is home to a large British community. Friday’s events mark the third and last day of a state visit aimed at shoring up the alliance between Britain and France.