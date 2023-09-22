Judge peppers lawyers in prelude to trial of New York’s business fraud lawsuit against Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge is hearing arguments over whether an October trial to determine if former President Donald Trump committed fraud will go on as scheduled. New York Attorney General Letitia James is accusing Trump and his company of exaggerating his net worth on financial paperwork used in making deals and securing financing. His attorney is hoping to persuade Judge Arthur Engoron to dismiss all seven counts brought by the attorney general. He asserted that the former president was not trying to deceive anyone but demonstrating his acumen as a businessman and real estate mogul.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press

