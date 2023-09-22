Jailhouse letter adds wrinkle in case of mom accused of killing husband, then writing kids’ book

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Jailhouse writings by a Utah mother accused of killing her husband, then writing a children’s book about death, have led prosecutors to accuse her of trying to tamper with witnesses. But her attorneys say that allegation is baseless. A relative of Kouri Richins meanwhile went public in an interview Friday to assert her innocence. That development was foretold by Richins’ writings filed in court days earlier. Prosecutors say Kouri Richins poisoned Eric Richins by putting fentanyl into a Moscow mule cocktail she made for him last year. Kouri Richins says the death was accidental.

