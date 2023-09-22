India’s Parliament passes law that will reserve a third of legislature seats for women from 2029

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Parliament has approved landmark legislation that reserves one-third of the seats in its powerful lower house and in state legislatures for women to ensure more equal representation, ending a 27-year impasse over the bill amid a lack of consensus among political parties. But the wait is still not over, as the new law will not apply to next year’s national elections. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it will be implemented in the 2029 national elections following a new census and an adjustment of voting districts after next year’s polls. Under the legislation, the reservation of seats for women would continue for 15 years and could be extended by Parliament.

