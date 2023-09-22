At least 20 students abducted in a new attack by gunmen targeting schools in northern Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Residents and local media in northcentral Nigeria say at least 20 students have been abducted by gunmen in northwestern Nigeria during an attack that targeted their school. A police spokesman said the students were taken hostage early Friday when the gunmen broke into their accommodation near the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara state’s Bungudu district. Abductions of students from schools are common and have become a source of concern in the West African nation. No group has claimed responsibility for the latest attack though the blame quickly fell on the bandit groups that have been targeting remote communities in northern Nigeria.

