A shooting in a pub in Sweden has killed 2 men and wounded 2 more, police say.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police say two people have been killed and two wounded in a shooting at a pub northwest of Stockholm. The shooting late Thursday night is the latest outburst of deadly violence in Sweden. Police said that a man in his 20s and another in his 70s died Friday of injuries sustained in the shooting late Thursday at the pub in Sandviken some 162 kilometers (100 miles) northwest of Stockholm. Police believe one of the men killed was deliberately targeted and the other three were bystanders. No arrests have been made.

