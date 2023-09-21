Zelenskyy visiting Canada for first time since war started seeking to shore up support for Ukraine

TORONTO (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Canadian Parliament on Friday as he continues his efforts to shore up support from Western allies for Ukraine’s war against the Russian invasion. Zelenskyy is scheduled to arrive at Ottawa’s airport late Thursday after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and lawmakers in Washington where he faced questions about the flow of American dollars has helped keep his troops in the fight against Russian forces. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will greet Zelenskyy and also plans to speak to Canadians from Parliament in Ottawa on Friday. It is Zelenskyy’s first visit to Canada since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.