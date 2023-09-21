Wisconsin Republicans propose impeaching top elections official after disputed vote to fire her

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Several Republican Wisconsin lawmakers have proposed impeaching the state’s top elections official. The move came Thursday as Democrats are fighting to keep Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe in office. Democrats say the GOP-led Senate acted illegitimately last week when it voted to fire Wolfe. That vote is being challenged in a lawsuit brought by Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general. Meanwhile, five Assembly Republicans proposed impeaching Wolfe in a resolution unveiled Thursday. The push to oust the nonpartisan official centers on widely disproven claims about the 2020 election in Wisconsin, which has been upheld by numerous reviews as fair and accurate.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

