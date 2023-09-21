Weapons charges dropped in 2018 raid on family compound in desert that turned up child’s remains

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two firearms charges have been dismissed amid preparations for a trial against an extended family arrested in a 2018 law enforcement raid on a ramshackle desert compound in northern New Mexico and the discovery of a young boy’s decomposed body. The changes Thursday narrow the case to terrorism and kidnapping charges against five defendants. The trial is scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection at U.S. District Court in Albuquerque. Authorities had been searching for a sickly 3-year-old who had been reported missing by his mother in Georgia when they burst into an encampment with an adjacent firing range. They recovered the decomposed remains of the 3-year-old in an underground tunnel.

