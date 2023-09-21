UNGA Briefing: Netanyahu, tuberculosis and what else is going on at the UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — It’s Day 4 of the U.N. General Assembly high-level meeting that brings world leaders together at U.N. headquarters in New York. Here are the highlights of what happened Thursday at the U.N. and what to keep an eye on today, Friday. The Security Council met to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh on an emergency request from Armenia and France. Key speeches expected include Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

