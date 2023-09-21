Suspect in family’s killing in suburban Chicago dies along with passenger after Oklahoma crash

Police say a suspect in the shooting deaths of a suburban Chicago couple and their two children has died along with a passenger following a fiery crash in Oklahoma. Authorities say 32-year-old Nathaniel Huey Jr., of Streamwood, Illinois, tried to elude authorities in Catoosa, Oklahoma, but he crashed the vehicle and it caught fire. Oklahoma state investigators says the male driver was pronounced dead at scene while his female passenger later died at a hospital. Huey was suspected in the weekend deaths of Alberto Rolon, Zoraida Bartolomei and their two children, ages 7 and 9. Investigators believe they know a motive but aren’t disclosing it.

By KEN KUSMER and COREY WILLIAMS Associated Press

