Stephen Sanchez conjures jukeboxes and early rock n’ roll on debut album ‘Angel Face’

Musician Stephen Sanchez is capping off a whirlwind year by releasing his debut album “Angel Face,” out Friday. He released his hit single “Until I Found You” one year ago, which has been streamed more than 1.5 billion times. He was invited to perform the song at Sofia Richie’s April wedding and he performed the song at The Glastonbury Music Festival with Elton John. “Angel Face” is a concept album, telling the story of a fictional musician in the late 1950s who finds himself in a dangerous love triangle when he falls for a woman named Evangeline.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.