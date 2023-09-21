Remains of Michigan soldier killed in Korean War accounted for after 73 years

DETROIT (AP) — The remains of an 18-year-old Army corporal from Detroit who was killed in the Korean War in 1950 have been identified. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Thursday that Cpl. Lewis W. Hill was accounted for on May 22 after agency scientists identified his remains using dental and anthropological analysis and other means. It says Hill went missing in action after his unit was forced to retreat from around Taejon, South Korea, on July 20, 1950, and his body could not be recovered. The Army issued a presumptive finding of death more than three years later, on Dec. 31, 1953.

