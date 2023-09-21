Prada explores lightness with translucent chiffon for summer 2024

MILAN (AP) — Designers Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons achieved an unbearable lightness in a series of translucent chiffon dresses that gently cosseted the form, trailed by wispy strands of chiffon. The series of dresses dubbed “Haze,” previewed during the runway show on Thursday for Prada Spring-Summer 2024 womenswear collection, never altered shape, just shifting shades of muted pastels, paired with bright satin mules, either flats or with small triangular heels. Models walked — as they did during menswear in June — past a wall of clear, oozing slime, which pooled then drained down an industrial grate runway, this season in peach. Miuccia Prada said there was a thematic link: lightness.

