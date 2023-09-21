Pay dispute between England women’s international players and FA appears to be resolved

LONDON (AP) — England women’s players appear to have reached an agreement with the country’s soccer federation regarding a dispute over bonuses and commercial structures. England captain Millie Bright says at a news conference that the players “feel really confident moving forward about the structure we now have in place” with the Football Association. Exact details of the agreement have yet to be officially announced. The England squad expressed disappointment at the dispute having not been resolved before the recent Women’s World Cup. The players decided to pause talks with the intention of revisiting them.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.