Pakistan will hold parliamentary elections at the end of January, delaying a vote due in November

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s election oversight body has announced that it will hold the next parliamentary elections in the last week of January, delaying the vote which was to be held in November under the constitution. However, the announcement by the Election Commission of Pakistan has ended uncertainty about the fate of the vote. Earlier, some political parties had feared that the election could be delayed indefinitely. Pakistan has been in deepening political turmoil since April 2022, when then-Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from office through a parliamentary vote of no confidence. The Election Commission will announce the exact date of the vote later.

