Nigerians protest mysterious death of Afrobeat star as police exhumes body for autopsy

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Thousands are marching across Nigeria over the mysterious death of an Afrobeat star whose body has been exhumed for an autopsy as authorities investigate the cause of his demise. Lagos police said the body of the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as MohBad, was exhumed Thursday afternoon in response to complaints about the unclear circumstances surrounding his death. In Lagos and other cities across Nigeria, young people continued to march to demand justice for the singer as protests intensified amid an outpouring of grief.

