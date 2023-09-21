Mississippi auditor says several college majors indoctrinate students and should be defunded
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Associated Press/Report for America
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s state auditor says numerous social science and humanities degree programs are “indoctrination factories.” Auditor Shad White argues in a new report the state should defund several college majors and invest in subjects that match the state’s workforce needs. He proposed tying public investment to workforce needs instead of providing funds without regard for the degree programs offered. In numerous statements on social media leading up to the report’s publication, White said there should be no taxpayer funding for “useless degrees” in “garbage fields.” White statements and his report arrive as education, from K-12 to the university level, remains at the center of America’s culture wars.