Kenya’s president is committing his country to lead a multinational force to Haiti to combat gangs

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s president is committing his country to lead a multinational force in Haiti to combat gang warfare even as residents of both countries question the plan being pushed by the United States government. President William Ruto was speaking Wednesday at a ceremony establishing diplomatic ties with the Caribbean nation. Haiti’s prime minister requested the immediate deployment of such a force a year ago. Some Haitians and Kenyans have expressed skepticism about a multinational deployment led by 1,000 Kenyan police, who have long been accused by watchdogs of deadly force, torture and other abuses. Haitian gangs now control an estimated 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

