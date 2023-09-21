Jail where murderer Danilo Cavalcante escaped plans to wall off yard and make other upgrades

Security improvements are planned at a jail in Pennsylvania following the brazen escape of a murderer who eluded law enforcement for two weeks before his capture this month. The Chester County prison board unanimously approved plans Wednesday to fully enclose the exercise yards with solid walls and a roof. The project could cost over $3 million and could take months to complete. The Missouri-based company handling the redesign says the new enclosures will be a “permanent solution” to the security flaws Danilo Cavalcante exploited in his Aug. 31 escape. He climbed between two walls topped with razor wire and then jumped from the roof.

