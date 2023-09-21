Skip to Content
Israeli police shoot a Palestinian after he allegedly stabbed a guard at a Jerusalem train station

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say they have shot a young Palestinian man who allegedly stabbed an Israeli security guard at a Jerusalem light rail station. They say the attacker is in serious condition and the guard was lightly wounded. The late-night incident was the latest in rising violence ahead of a sensitive holiday period. Earlier on Thursday, an Israeli soldier shot a Palestinian man in the Gaza Strip, seriously wounding him, after the man allegedly opened fire at troops. And in Jerusalem, Israeli police say they arrested a Palestinian man who carried out a car-ramming attack that lightly hurt a security guard.

