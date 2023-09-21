Guinea’s leader defends coups in Africa and rebuffs the West, saying things must change

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The head of the junta in Guinea has defended the recent coups in Africa. He says they’re as an attempt by him and other soldiers to save their countries from leaders whose “broken promises” and prolonged stays in power are stifling development. In his address at the U.N. General Assembly, Col. Mamadi Doumbouya also rebuffed the West and other developed nations for boxing in the continent of more than 1 billion people. According to him, “the African people are more awake than ever and more than ever determined to take their destiny into their own hands.”

