Gas explosion and fire at highway construction site in Romania kills 4 and injures 5

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Emergency authorities in Romania say a gas explosion at a highway construction site has killed four people and injured five. The explosion early Thursday happened near the eastern town of Calimanesti. Authorities say it was caused by the cracking of a gas transport main and the appearance of mechanical sparks. Local media said workers hit the pipeline with a digger, causing the explosion. Authorities sealed off an area around the blast site as firefighters worked to contain the fire.

