Florida agriculture losses between $78M and $371M from Hurricane Idalia, preliminary estimate says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida agriculture losses from Hurricane Idalia are estimated at between $78 million and $371 million, with producers also suffering widespread damage to such infrastructure as irrigation rigs and fences. That’s according to a preliminary report Thursday from the University of Florida. Predicted losses for livestock are pegged at between $30.1 million and $123.4 million. Estimates for field and row crop losses are between $30.7 million and $93.6 million, with greenhouse and nursery products accounting for $4.7 million to $68.8 million. The Category 3 hurricane came ashore Aug. 30 along Florida’s Big Bend region with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph. Researchers said the wide ranges in these estimates will narrow as more on-the-ground assessments are completed.

