Federal judge sets May trial date for 5 former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols beating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has set a May trial date for five former Memphis police officers who have pleaded not guilty to federal civil rights charges in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop. U.S. District Judge Mark S. Norris set a May 6 jury trial for Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith during a Thursday hearing. The former Memphis Police Department officers were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 13 on charges of using excessive force and conspiring to lie about the Jan. 7 beating of Nichols. The 29-year-old Nichols died in a hospital three days after the beating.

