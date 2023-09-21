Congo’s president wants the large U.N. peacekeeping mission to start leaving the country this year

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Congo’s president wants the world’s second largest United Nations peacekeeping mission to move up its departure from the country, starting this December, saying it has failed. His address to the annual United Nations gathering of world leaders accused the 17,000-strong peacekeeping mission of being unable to confront the conflicts in eastern Congo that are “tearing apart” the central African nation. He wants to move up the start of the peacekeeping mission’s withdrawal from December 2024. Eastern Congo has long been overrun by dozens of armed groups seeking a share of the region’s gold and other resources. Frustrated Congolese assert that no one is protecting them from rebel attacks.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.