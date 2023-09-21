Back at old job, Anthony Mackie lends star power to New Orleans’ post-Ida roof repair effort

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Movie star Anthony Mackie was back in his home town — and back at an old job — as he took part in a program to help people needing roof repairs and replacements after natural disasters. The New Orleans-born Mackie has pitched in with members of the nonprofit Rebuilding Together New Orleans and roofing manufacturer GAF. They were recently working at the home of an 81-year-old veteran whose roof was damaged by Hurricane Ida in 2021. It gave Mackie an opportunity to reminisce about his time as a teenager, working for his father, a New Orleans roofer.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.