A fire at an Iranian defense ministry’s car battery factory has been extinguished, report says

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A fire in a storage area of an Iranian defense ministry’s car battery factory has been extinguished. State TV reported Friday that the fire happened around midnight in a storage area for plastic items in the factory north of Tehran. Firefighters were able to put out the fire with no casualties and the cause is under investigation. The report did not mention any potential damage from the fire. Iran’s defense ministry has long owned the biggest and oldest car battery factories in Iran. Incidents at defense industry sites have been increasing, and Iran has blamed Israel for attacks or sabotage.

