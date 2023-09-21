9 deputies charged in death of man beaten in Memphis jail, including 2 for second-degree murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Recently released court documents show that two Memphis jail deputies have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Black man who was having a psychotic episode and died in custody last fall after jailers punched, kicked and kneeled on his back during a confrontation. The indictments show that Stevon Jones and Courtney Parham have also been charged with aggravated assault while acting in concert with others in the death of 33-year-old Gershun Freeman. Jones faces an additional count of assault.

By ADRIAN SAINZ and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.