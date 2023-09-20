Zelenskyy returns to Washington to face growing dissent among Republicans to US spending for Ukraine
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is returning to Washington for a whirlwind one-day visit. This time, he’ll face the Republicans now questioning the flow of American dollars that for 19 months has kept his troops in the fight against Russian forces. Zelenskyy will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House, speak with U.S. military leaders at the Pentagon and stop at Capitol Hill to talk privately with Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate. It is Zelenskyy’s second visit to Washington since Russia invaded and comes as Biden’s request to Congress for an additional $24 billion for Ukraine is hanging in the balance.