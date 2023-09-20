Syrian President Bashar Assad arrives in China on first visit since the beginning of war in Syria

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media says Syrian President Bashar Assad has arrived in China on his first visit to the country since the start of Syria’s 12-year conflict. Beijing has been one of his main backers. He arrived Thursday. China’s foreign ministry said Assad would attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Hangzhou. China has been expanding its reach in the Middle East after mediating a deal in March between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and it continues to support Assad in the Syrian conflict, which has killed half a million people. China could play a major role in the future in Syria’s reconstruction, which is expected to cost tens of billions of dollars.

