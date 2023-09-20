Swiss parliament approves ban on full-face coverings like burqas, and sets fine for violators

GENEVA (AP) — The lower house of Switzerland’s parliament has given final legislative approval to a ban on face coverings, such as the burqas worn by some Muslim women. The measure passed Wednesday also sets a fine of up to 1,000 Swiss francs for violators. The National Council voted 151-29 for the legislation, which was already approved by the upper house of parliament. It was pushed through by the right-wing, populist Swiss People’s Party, easily overcoming reticence expressed by centrists and the Greens.

