Surveillance video prompts Connecticut elections officials to investigate Bridgeport primary

Surveillance videos of a woman making multiple early morning trips to stuff paper inside an absentee ballot drop box prompted Connecticut election officials Wednesday to open an investigation into possible fraud in the mayoral primary in Bridgeport, the state’s largest city. Connecticut’s State Elections Enforcement Commission voted Wednesday to launch the probe after receiving a referral from the Bridgeport Police Department. The videos were taken by city-owned security cameras. They were made public this week by Bridgeport’s former chief administrative officer John Gomes, days after his defeat in the Democratic primary by incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim.

