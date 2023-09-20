Sheriff says 9 deputies charged in death of man beaten in Memphis jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A sheriff says nine Memphis jail deputies have been indicted in the death of a Black man who was having a psychotic episode and died in custody last fall after jailers punched, kicked and kneeled on his back during a confrontation. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner oversees the jail where 33-year-old Gershun Freeman was beaten in October. Bonner disclosed the existence of the indictments during a news conference Wednesday but declined to offer more details, including the names of the jail deputies and the charges they face. Video showing the confrontation in the Shelby County Jail was released in March.

