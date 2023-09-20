Retrial date set for man who claims self-defense in shooting death of former NFL star Will Smith

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Feb. 5 retrial date has been set for the man who gunned down former New Orleans Saints defensive star Will Smith in 2016. Cardell Hayes had been convicted of manslaughter months after the killing. But the jury’s 10-2 verdict was thrown out after the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed nonunanimous verdicts. Hayes is free on bond. He has insisted he shot Smith in self-defense. His retrial has been delayed multiple times for a variety of reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic. New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams said Wednesday the new trial date was necessary because Hayes changed his mind on a plan to enter a guilty plea.

