Record number of Australians enroll to vote in referendum on Indigenous Voice to Parliament

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A record number of Australians has enrolled to vote in a referendum that would create an Indigenous advocacy body, as the first ballots for constitutional change are set to be cast in remote Outback locations next week. The referendum to be held on Oct. 14 would enshrine in Australia’s constitution an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. The Voice would be a group of Indigenous representatives who would advise the government and legislators on policies that effect the lives of the nation’s most disadvantaged ethnic minority. Officials said on Thursday that 97.7% of eligible Australians enrolled to vote. Early voting will begin on Monday at remote and far-flung Outback locations. Officials will use helicopters, boats and airplanes to reach 750 of these voting outposts.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.