Putin accepts invitation to visit China in October after meeting Chinese foreign minister in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s President Vladimir Putin says he accepted an invitation from his Chinese counterpart to visit China in October during the Belt and Road Summit. Speaking after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow on Wednesday, Putin said Russia and China are “integrating our ideas of creating a large Eurasian space.” China’s Belt and Road Initiative is a huge program in which Beijing has been expanding its influence in developing regions through infrastructure projects. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Putin has pivoted the country toward China, selling it more energy and increasingly carrying out joint military exercises. China has adopted a neutral stance on the war in Ukraine and even denounced Western sanctions against Moscow.

