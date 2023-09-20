Prosecutors seek life in prison for man who opened fire on New York City subway train, injuring 10

Federal prosecutors have recommended life sentences for the man who opened fire on a crowded Brooklyn subway train last year, injuring 10 people. In a court document, prosecutors said there was overwhelming evidence that shows Frank James intended to kill. They asked for him to be sentenced to 10 concurrent life sentences, as well as 120 months’ imprisonment. James’ defense lawyers, however, asked that he receive an 18-year prison sentence, insisting he was and still is severely mentally ill. In January, James pleaded guilty to federal terrorism charges for the attack carried out during the height of an early morning commute on April 12, 2022.

