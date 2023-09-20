Oscar Pistorius is eligible for parole after serving half of his murder sentence, new documents say

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — New court documents show Oscar Pistorius was eligible for parole in March under South African law. The double-amputee Olympic and Paralympic runner may have been wrongly denied early release from prison due to a miscalculation over when he began serving his sentence for murder. Justice and correctional services authorities have submitted the documents to the apex Constitutional Court and say they will not oppose an appeal by Pistorius that he has served the prescribed amount of time. Pistorius was denied parole in March and told he wouldn’t be eligible until next year. The new documents indicate that was an error. Even if Pistorius is declared eligible for parole, many factors are considered and he may not win early release.

