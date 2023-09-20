Oklahoma state police trooper fatally shot a truck driver during a traffic stop

STROUD, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper fatally shot the driver of a semi truck during a traffic stop on Interstate 44. OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the trooper shot the man Wednesday morning near a toll booth east of Stroud, about 55 miles east of Oklahoma City. The names of the trooper and the man were not immediately released. Stewart says the trooper had stopped the driver for a traffic violation when “some sort of altercation” began between the two and the trooper opened fire. Stewart declined to say if any weapons were found on the man, saying detectives were still investigating the scene.

