New Jersey fines PointsBet for sports bet violations including taking bets on games that had ended
By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Gambling regulators have fined the online sports betting company PointsBet $25,000, citing violations of New Jersey sports betting laws. Regulators said Wednesday that the violations included taking bets on soccer games that had already ended. The state Division of Gaming Enforcement also says the company also took bets on a New Jersey college basketball team, in violation of state gambling laws, as well as bets on a video games tournament in which one of the contestants was under the age of 18. The Denver-based company declined comment, but reached a settlement with the state requiring it to pay the fine.