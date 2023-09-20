Michigan’s top court won’t revive Flint water charges against 7 key figures

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected a last-ditch effort to revive criminal charges against seven people in the Flint water scandal. The court on Wednesday waved away an appeal by prosecutors who have tried to get around an earlier decision that gutted the cases. The attorney general’s office used a one-judge grand jury to return indictments. But the Supreme Court last year said the process was unconstitutional. State-appointed managers made the Flint River a source of water in 2014, but the water wasn’t treated to reduce corrosion. Lead contaminated the system. A misdemeanor indictment of former Gov. Rick Snyder was thrown out in 2022.

