Lebanon begins investigating shooting outside US Embassy that caused no injuries

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese authorities have started an investigation into a shooting outside the heavily fortified U.S. Embassy in Lebanon. An embassy spokesperson said no one was hurt in the shooting. The embassy spokesperson said small-arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance late Wednesday but the facility was safe. A Lebanese security official said Thursday that authorities have started an investigation into the shooting. Earlier this year marked the 40th anniversary of a bombing on the U.S. Embassy in Beirut that killed 63 people and was blamed on the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The embassy later was moved from central Beirut to the Christian suburb of Awkar, north of the capital.

By ABBY SEWELL and BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

