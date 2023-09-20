Guatemalans rally on behalf of president-elect, demonstrating a will to defend democracy

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Protests by thousands of Guatemalans this week supporting President-elect Bernardo Arévalo suggest that the efforts by some officials to derail his presidency have awakened a new will among many citizens to defend democracy. Public displays rejecting machinations by the attorney general’s office had been modest in the month since Arévalo’s resounding victory. But on Monday, thousands marched through the capital’s streets and on Tuesday protesters blocked major highways across the country. Guatemalans have made Attorney General Consuelo Porras a special target of their ire due to the investigations her office launched against Arévalo’s party and electoral authorities.

By SONIA PÉREZ D. and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.