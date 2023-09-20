Family of man who died while being admitted to psychiatric hospital agrees to $8.5M settlement

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — The family of a man who died while handcuffed and pinned to the floor for about 11 minutes as he was being admitted to a Virginia pscyhiatric hospital has reached an $8.5 million settlement with the state, county and the sheriff whose deputies were involved in restraining the man. The agreement filed in Henrico Circuit District Court showed a judge approved the wrongful death settlement Tuesday. Twenty-eight-year-old Irvo Otieno died in March while being admitted into Central State Hospital.

