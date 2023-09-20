Biden and Brazil’s Lula meeting in New York to discuss labor, climate

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday in New York. The two leaders of the Western Hemisphere’s largest democracies are seeking areas of common ground despite some recent differences on the war in Ukraine and other matters. The two are expected to discuss labor and the environment. Senior U.S. officials said the two nations would roll out a partnership on workers’ rights. Initial hopes that Lula would prove a staunch ally for Biden have been tempered in recent months. The Brazilian leader has been voicing opposition on some issues and at times even seeming to thumb his nose at Washington.

By DAVID BILLER and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

