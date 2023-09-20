Alex Murdaugh plans to do something he hasn’t yet done in court — plead guilty

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh is expected to do something he hasn’t done in the two years since his life of privilege and power started to unravel: plead guilty to a crime. Court papers filed this week say Murdaugh will admit in federal court Thursday he committed 22 counts of financial fraud and money laundering. The 55-year-old disbarred attorney is serving life without parole in a South Carolina prison for shooting his wife and son. Murdaugh testified for two days saying he didn’t kill them. The federal guilty plea likely locks in years if not decades in prison, even if the double murder conviction is overturned.

By JAMES POLLARD and JEFFREY COLLINS Associated Press

