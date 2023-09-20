Ahead of Ohio abortion vote, a court says some ballot language is misleading, must be rewritten
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court says a portion of the description of a ballot question enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution is misleading. In a ruling late Tuesday, the court ordered the state ballot board to rephrase the wording. It suggested the amendment headed to November ballots would limit citizens’ ability to restrict abortions. But it would actually limit the government’s ability to restrict abortions. Abortion rights advocates had challenged the state’s language. The contested summary was advanced by Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, an abortion opponent. It’s the second time the court is slapping down language advanced by LaRose this year.