A man shot by police while firing a rifle to celebrate a new gun law has been arrested, police say

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a South Florida man who was shot by police while he fired a rifle into the air to celebrate the state’s new open-carry gun law has been booked into jail after spending more than two months in the hospital. The 37-year-old old man was booked into the Miami-Dade jail on Friday. Miami police say officers responded to an apartment complex in July and found a man in body armor firing a gun into the air. Police say an officer shot the man several times after he tried to run away and then turned toward the officer. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the law that allows anyone who can legally own a gun in Florida to carry one concealed without a permit.

